BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St. serves lunch every week day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 for seniors over 60. The menu for the week of April 24 is as follows:
Monday: Meatloaf with gravy, garlic home fries, French Green Beans with black beans, whole wheat roll, Mandarin oranges with cream.
Tuesday: Chicken and gravy, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots witj parsley, Texas Toast, pumpkin custard with cream.
Wednesday: Swedish steak, mushroom sauce, vegetable brown rice pilaf, California mixed vegetables, whole wheat dinner roll, grapes.
Thursday: Oven roasted pork cutlet, apple tidbit sauce, sweet potatoes, vegetable blend with black beans, whole wheat dinner roll, vanilla pudding and peaches.
Friday: Beef, vegetable and potato stew, broccoli florets, southern biscuit, pears.