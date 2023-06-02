BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St. serves lunch every week day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 for seniors over 60. The menu for the week of June 5 is as follows:
Monday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, wheat bread, lemon cake.
Tuesday: Chicken fingers with Teriyaki glaze,, vegetable brown rice with black beans, oriental vegetables, wheat dinner roll, Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Pot roast, vegetable gravy, seasoned home fries, chopped broccoli, white dinner roll, apricots.
Thursday: Roast turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, diced carrots, southern biscuit, chocolate pudding with cream.
Friday: Potato & leek chowder with chicken and bacon, crackers, spring vegetable mix, wheat dinner roll, pineapple chunks with yogurt.