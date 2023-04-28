BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St. serves lunch every week day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 for seniors over 60. The menu for the week of May 1 is as follows:
Monday: Chicken Marsala with mushrooms, mashed potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, blueberries and strawberries in yogurt.
Tuesday: Glazed beef patty with cheddar cheese, baked beans with maple syrup, Brussel sprouts, hamburger roll, orange.
Wednesday: Bean, ham, corn and potato chowder, crackers, Oriental vegetables, wheat roll, melon.
Thursday: Chicken-n-biscuit, diced carrots with dill, mashed cauliflower, banana cake.
Friday: Beef burgundy, rotini noodles, Harvard beets, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits.