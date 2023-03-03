BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St. serves lunch every week day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 for seniors over 60. The menu for the week of March 6 is as follows:
Monday: Stuffed chicken with gravy, mashed red potatoes, French green beans, wheat roll, chocolate raspberry cake.
Tuesday: Beef and cheddar burger, baked beans, sliced carrots with parsley, sliced roll wheat, Clementine.
Wednesday: Sweet-n-sour meatballs, broccoli florets, vegetable Spanish rice, wheat roll, applesauce.
Thursday: Minestrone bean soup, crackers, winter mixed vegetables, wheat dinner roll, apricots with vanilla yogurt.
Friday: Bacon and onion quiche, green, wax and black bean medley, wheat roll, pineapple tidbits.