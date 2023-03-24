BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St. serves lunch every week day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 for seniors over 60. The menu for the week of March 27 is as follows:
Monday: Turkey burger, vegetable gravy, mashed potato, Brussel sprouts, wheat roll, peach and Craisin crisp.
Tuesday: Shepherd’s Pie with corn and mashed potatoes, spinach, wheat roll, diced pears.
Wednesday: Pork loin, apple cider sauce, diced home fries, green beans, wheat bread, carrot cupcake with icing.
Thursday: Lasagna Rollette with marinara sauce with cheese, garden peas with mushrooms, wheat roll, Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Spinach and onion quiche, brown rice pilaf with vegetables and white beans, California mixed veggies, wheat bread, Red Delicious apple.