BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St. serves lunch every week day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 for seniors over 60. The menu for the week of April 17 is as follows:
Monday: Chicken fingers with sauce, diced carrots, home fries, wheat bread, pineapple chunks.
Tuesday: Beef w/BBQ sauce, baked beans, broccoli florets, wheat hamburger roll, peaches.
Wednesday: Chicken Tarragon, vegetable brown rice pilaf with black beans, chopped spinach, wheat bread, tropical fruit salad.
Thursday: Turkey a la King, mashed potatoes, Harvard beets, biscuit, pumpkin cookie with craisins.
Friday: Hungarian Goulash,, diced potatoes with parsley, Brussel sprouts, whole wheat bread, apple crisp with topping.