Updated: September 23, 2021 @ 12:18 pm
BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls' Woman's Club tag sale will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It will go on as scheduled rain or shine at the Masonic Temple on Westminster Street.
Brattleboro boys hosted Hartford during a soccer match at Brattleboro Union High School on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Dick DeGray, from Brattleboro, Vt., replaces the flowers around downtown Brattleboro with mums and other fall plants during the first day of fall on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
People visited The Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the Washington, D.C. Vietnam Veterans Memorial, on Putney Road on its last day at the Brattleboro, Vt., location on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
Members of the media were given a tour on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, around the NorthStar’s Vermont Yankee nuclear facility, in Vernon, Vt., as the site is being demolished.
Volunteers help harvest grapes at Poocham Hill Winery, in Westmoreland, N.H., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The grapes harvest will be turned into wine.
