BELLOWS FALLS — The 118th annual Bellows Falls High School Alumni Weekend kicks off on Friday, June 16, with dances at the Waypoint Center and the American Legion. The Waypoint dance will have the band MV 19, and DJ, Excite Mobile. There will be a cash bar and food available for purchase. All alumni are welcome. At the Legion, DJ KK will be providing music. Snacks will also be provided. This is a 21 and older event.
On Saturday, June 17, the Bellows Falls Alumni ABC will hold its sixth annual golf tournament. To join or to sponsor a hole or golf cart, contact Chad Illingworth, ABC chairperson, at 802-376-4207, Also on Saturday, the annual Alumni Games. All alumni are welcome to play or watch.
Boys basketball will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, followed by co-ed soccer at 11:30 a.m., girls basketball at 11:30 a.m., and field hockey at 12:30 p.m. Reunions take place Saturday evening at various locations. Reach out to class officers for information regarding your reunion.
Finally, the annual parade will begin at 1 p.m., on Sunday, June 18, from Morgan’s Field. The Queen and her court will ride through the parade, along with the graduating class of 2023. Also in the parade will be the class of 1973, celebrating 50 years since graduation. The parade is sure to have a number of wonderful bands, floats and other entertainment. The weekend ends with the annual meeting at 4 p.m., at the Bellows Falls Middle School, for dues-paying alumni.
For questions, contact President Heather Murphy Hicks at 802-345-2010 and BFAlumni.President@gmail.com, or Secretary Jessica Illingworth at 802-376-4208 and BFAlumni.Sec@gmail.com.