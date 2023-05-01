BELLOWS FALLS — This year's final meeting of the Bellows Falls Woman's Club will take place on Tuesday, May 9, at the United Church on School Street. The Executive Board will host a luncheon for members beginning at noon. A recap of the year's activities will be discussed, and two directors to serve from 2023 to 2025 will be installed by General Federation of Women's Clubs Vermont State President and local club member Beverley Pallmerine. Preliminary plans for the coming club year, from September to May, will also be discussed.
The club has had a successful year with monthly programs, committee work, fundraising, and outreach to many agencies, organizations, and individuals in area communities. The club thanks the public for its support of the club's work.
The Executive Board will begin meeting in early summer to plan the next club year's programs and activities.
The local club is a member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs, an international women's organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.