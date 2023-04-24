BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls Woman's Club's next major fundraiser will be an afternoon tea and raffle to benefit the Bellows Falls Woman's Club's high school Amy Searles Scholarship.
The club will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. on May 7 at the Masonic Temple on 61 Westminster Street for sweets and savory snacks. There will also be a raffle for four baskets of local gift certificates and goods. Tickets are $20. There will be prizes for hats and fascinators, and winners will be selected and announced on May 9.