BELLOWS FALLS — Women will get the chance to enjoy each other’s company at a special event this month.
The members of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club will meet at 1:30 p.m., Dec. 14, at the United Church of Bellows Falls on School Street. Alma Beals will present a program on birds, including habitat, feeding and migration. Masks are required.
At the November meeting, members perused several club scrapbooks beginning with the oldest, from 1941-1942. The club was formed in 1901 and this form of documentation has preserved much of the club’s history. As they looked through the collection, members highlighted several significant club events and activities.
Present for the November meeting was Sue Monaco of the Poultney Woman’s Club. She is spearheading this chapter of a project, “Dress a Girl.” Dresses are sown and given to girls in developing countries. Club women across the state were invited to host sewing workshops to construct the dresses. Monaco showed samples of the dresses and spoke about the history and education component of the project.
Club members donated several bags and boxes of non-perishable food items that were delivered to the Fall Mountain Food Shelf.
Women interested in joining the club and helping with its projects and community outreach may contact Betty Haggerty, hubett@hotmail.com.