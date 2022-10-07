BELLOWS FALLS — Members of the Bellows Falls Woman's Club will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the United Church of Bellows Falls, 8 School St., beginning at 1:30 p.m. Speakers will be Bellows Falls Police Chief David Bemis, presenting on gun safety, and a representative of Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), speaking on mental health. Plans for the Oct. 29 fundraiser, a food and bake sale to be held in conjunction with the Walpole Library's book sale, will be outlined.
The Sept. 13 opening meeting, Club President Nancy McAuliffe welcomed all members including General Federation of Women's Clubs of Vermont President, Beverley Pallmerine. She spoke of the fall meeting of GFWC-VT. The afternoon program was devoted to explaining the club's inner workings including its purposes and mission. Members broke into working committee groups to formulate plans for the club year. Upon payment of dues, members received a program book. The proposed budget was adopted.
The Bellows Falls club hosted the GFWC-VT fall meeting at the United Church on Oct. 1.
The local club is a member of the GFWC, an international women's organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. Women interested in joining the BF Woman's Club and helping with its projects may contact Betty Haggerty, hubett@hotmail.com, or other club members.