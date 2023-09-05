BELLOWS FALLS — Members of the Bellows Falls Woman's Club will begin their club year for the 122nd time at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, with a meeting at the United Church at 8 School St.
The club is a member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs, which is conducting a National Day of Service on Sept. 30 with the theme of Hunger and Food Insecurity. Clubs across the nation will focus on this theme with various projects. The local club will participate by holding a food drive to benefit Our Place Drop-in Center with its annual "Fill the Opera House" event held in September. Club members are asked to bring non-perishable foods to the Sept. 12 meeting; they will be donated to the Opera House event. At the meeting, a representative of Our Place will speak to the club about its mission to address hunger and food insecurity.
Since its final meeting in May, the club awarded its Amy Searles Scholarship to Ashlin Maxfield, who has begun her college studies in the field of nursing. The club executive board met over the summer to plan programs events, and to establish the budget for the club year.
The club is planning a public pasta buffet supper to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, at the United Church. The menu will include a salad bar, homemade bread, cake and beverages.
Area women interested in joining the club and helping with its community service projects may contact Sally McGaffigan, membership chairman, at 603-445-2527 or frankmcgaffigan@comcast.net. The club meets monthly on the second Tuesday, September to May, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Speakers on a variety of topics of local and area interest address the club at each meeting.