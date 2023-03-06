BELLOWS FALLS — Members of the Bellows Falls Woman's Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. on March 14 at the United Church, School Street. Welcomed as the program presenter will be Betsy Thurston, executive director of the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance. Club members are reminded to bring non-perishable food items to donate to Our Place Drop-in Center.
At the Feb. 14 meeting, members donated sweets and filled 25 bags with Valentine's treats for area community municipal, emergency, the health center, nursing facilities, social service providers and individuals as a gesture of gratitude for their service to the citizens of the communities. The club's Associate Members were presented with a bag of goodies.
GFWC is an international women's organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.
Area women interested in joining the Woman's Club and helping with its projects may contact Membership Chairman Sally McGaffigan at frankmcgaffigan@comcast.net.