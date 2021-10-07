BELLOWS FALLS — Members of the Bellows Falls Women’s Club will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the United Church on School Street, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Joanne Blanchard, Executive Director of Valley Cares in Townshend, will present a program on the offerings of this facility.
At the club’s Sept. 14 meeting, the first in-person gathering since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, members welcomed General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Vermont President, Beverley Pallmerine. She installed the officers and directors of the club for 2021-2022, and spoke of her plans for the state federation’s year.
Co-chairman of the club, Judy Boynton, led the meeting and gave detailed plans for the club year. These included a yard sale held at the Masonic Temple on Sept. 25. This successful fundraiser allows the club to continue supporting many agencies and organizations in the surrounding communities as well as awarding a scholarship for a graduating senior at Bellows Falls Union High School. Club members extend thanks to all who supported the sale. The club will hold a food sale in conjunction with the Walpole Library’s annual book sale to be held at the Walpole School on Oct. 30.
The local club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs which promotes its signature project of Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention.
The GFWC-VT will hold its Fall meeting in Ludlow on Oct. 16.
Women interested in joining the club and participating in its activities, may contact Betty Haggerty, hubett@ hotmail.com.