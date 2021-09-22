BENNINGTON — Vermont journalist Susan Allen is the new editor of the Bennington Banner.
"Bulking up on high-caliber staff was one of our major goals as we stood up Vermont News & Media," said Jordan Brechenser, president of Vermont News & Media. "We knew the Banner needed someone to lead the news team and work hand-in-hand with community members and the businesses within. We met a lot of good people who certainly could have filled the slot, but when we met Sue Allen, she literally checked all the boxes."
Allen, who takes the helm at the Banner on Oct. 4, was managing editor of the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus, as well as a political and statehouse reporter for The Associated Press, and columnist and editorial writer for the Burlington Free Press. She was also press secretary for former Gov. Howard Dean, and deputy chief of staff for former Gov. Peter Shumlin. She served as Montpelier assistant city manager before moving to Southern Vermont two years ago with her husband, Jim Picone, who is a physician assistant at Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend.
“I have a long-held commitment to local journalism, believing the Banner is a key piece of Bennington’s strong sense of community and its economic vitality,” Allen said. “Newspapers are at their best when they tell the stories of the people who live, work and play nearby, make the news relevant to the lives of readers, promote what’s great about their communities and shine a spotlight on the problems to help find solutions.”
Extensive experience in state and local government also provides insight into the operations that govern Vermonters’ day-to-day lives, she added.
Noah Hoffenberg, Vermont News & Media executive editor, said he is pleased that someone with such deep municipal, state and news experience has risen to the top of the list of candidates.
"Sue has the brains and grit to help steer the Banner in the best ways possible, with the Bennington County community foremost in her mind," Hoffenberg said.
She succeeds David LaChance, who led the Banner from October 2017 to July 2021.
This is a great time to serve as editor at the Bennington Banner, Allen said. She noted that the staff is experienced, the town and county are rebounding from the economic hit of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she believes the new owners of the newspaper have shown a sincere commitment to quality journalism and local media across Southern Vermont.
Brechenser agrees. "Her timing and ours couldn't have been better aligned and we are ecstatic to have someone with her experience and market knowledge join our team," he said.
In addition, she added, readers have so many good options for staying up to date on the news, with access to the Banner on their computers, smartphones, tablets and print copies.
Allen lives with her husband and two dogs in Grafton, where they hike and paddle in the summer and cross-country ski and snowshoe in the winter.