BENNINGTON — The evening of Dec. 31 brings the 17th North Bennington New Year's Eve cello concert, an hour of solo cello featuring a Bach suite and other chamber pieces.
This year's cellist is Jared Shapiro, a Bennington native and professional cellist now living in East Dorset. The live performance will be held at 6 p.m. at the Left Bank in North Bennington and also recorded to be available for access a week later. As a COVID precaution, masks will be required, and attendance will be limited to 75. Tickets are available at Powers Market, The Bennington Bookshop and the McCullough Library. The concert is free, but donations to cover costs are encouraged.
The concert is presented by the Left Bank and the Fund for North Bennington, the McCullough Free Library and Blue Rider Events, with assistance from Compass Rose Music and Bennington's Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.