BRATTLEBORO — Mary Wallace Collins has joined Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors as a Vermont-licensed Realtor. Collins is also licensed in Massachusetts, and has been a Realtor in the Boston area for over 20 years.
Collins has been a Realtor since 1998. She has continued to grow in the industry, earning designations and awards over the years. She is an Accredited Buyers Representative and has the National Association of Realtors’ Green Designation.
Mary Wallace Collins can be reached by email, at MaryWallace.Collins@BerkleyVeller.com, or on her cell phone at 617-293-8002.