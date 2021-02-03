BRATTLEBORO — Tami Berkley Purcell, owner of Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors, recently hired Liz LaVorgna to join the agency as a Vermont-licensed Realtor.
LaVorgna has lived in the area for the last 10 years, working as a photographer of architecture, portraits, events and various social change projects. She also has worked closely with several non-profit groups and has taught photography classes through the Vermont Center for Photography. LaVorgna has 20-plus years of customer service experience and says she is excited to combine her skills to help people with their housing needs: renting, selling, buying, dreaming.
Liz LaVorgna can be reached by email at Liz.LaVorgna@BerkleyVeller.com, or on her cell phone at 603-547-0176.