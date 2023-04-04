RANDOLPH — Sen. Bernie Sanders on Saturday welcomed more than 130 students from across all 14 Vermont counties to his first-ever "Youth Chess Day.”
Held at Vermont Technical College in Randolph, this inaugural event featured a learn-to-play session for students interested in trying out the game for the first time, as well as a recreational tournament for more experienced players.
“I hope very much that our first-ever ‘Youth Chess Day’ will result in an expansion in chess playing in Vermont," Sanders, I-Vt., said in a statement. "It’s important that our young people have strong and healthy bodies, but it’s equally important that they develop their intellectual capabilities. Many studies have shown that chess is beneficial to brain development, focus, discipline, problem solving and spatial reasoning.”
In his remarks at the event, Sanders thanked the parents and participants, and spoke to his efforts to make this an annual event and to expand chess opportunities to schools all over the state.
Melissa, who joined the event from Barre Town with her 7-year-old son, Siraj, said: “I started playing chess in middle school, and we were at a coffee shop in Barre one day, and there was a chess board there, and he's like, ‘Mom, can you teach me how to play?’ So we started playing, and he liked it so much. It helps him learn skills of sportsmanship, being a little patient. Sometimes Siraj's mind goes in a lot of different directions at one time. … I think chess helps him kind of focus, and he's learning every time we play.”
Siraj said, “It's fun that you get to learn how to control pieces and play and once you're really good, go to a tournament and maybe get first, second or third.”
Jonah Johnson, a first year in the University of Vermont Chess Club, who helped organize the event, said: “I am extremely excited for the future of chess in Vermont. … The fact that so many kids showed up to this event is monumental. I'm starting to see more and more kids showing up in tournaments that I go to, even kids that I play against, and they're only getting better and better. I think that the future looks good for chess.”
Students with all levels of experience were encouraged to attend. The “Learn-To-Play” session was open to students grades one through eight who were new to the game, while the recreational tournament was open to more experienced players in grades one through 12.
Lunch was provided for all students free of charge.