GUILFORD — Guilford residents will soon enjoy a new public park in Algiers Village, thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign for the Guilford Community Park. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and is led by a group of concerned citizens in Guilford.
“Access to community gathering places is essential to the health, well-being and prosperity of every family and every community,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford. “The Guilford Community Park will create a rich community gathering place that will enhance the lives of the residents and visitors of Guilford.”
If the campaign reaches its $20,000 goal by Feb. 28, the Guilford Community Park project will receive a matching grant of $40,000 from the Better Places program.
The funds raised will help build the 24-foot by 48-foot open-air pavilion, lay out a labyrinth, improve the street leading into the park and improve the visual impact for visitors.
“Friends of Algiers Village Inc. has worked for years to rehabilitate and sustain the Guilford Country Store and to help establish it as a community gathering place. We have recently begun working with neighboring nonprofits to provide more gathering places to increase the opportunities for connection within our community. We are very excited about the development of the park at the Guilford Community Church, which will invite people to Algiers and encourage folks of all ages to gather together,” said Hanford.
To learn more about the Guilford Community Park campaign or to donate, visit patronicity.com.