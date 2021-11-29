BARRE — The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) has announced the 25th year of funding to support projects on municipal roads that improve water quality and result in maintenance cost savings. The grant funds are provided by AOT in partnership with the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources. The Vermont Better Roads Program promotes the use of erosion control and maintenance techniques that save money while protecting and enhancing water quality around the state.
The application scoring of the Better Roads Program is intended to be in line with the state’s Clean Water Act and the Municipal Roads General Permit. In an effort to prioritize funding for projects that provide significant water quality improvements, applicants must indicate whether the projects that they intend to construct will be in full compliance with the MRGP. See application and scoring sheet for more information. If you have questions, contact Better Roads staff.
Applications for funding will be accepted until Dec. 17. Funding will be awarded after the legislative appropriations process, which is expected to be July 2022.
For more information or to download a copy of the application, visit http://vtrans.vermont.gov/ highway/better-roads.