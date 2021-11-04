BELLOWS FALLS — The Community Cupboard, a service of the Immanuel Church of Bellows Falls, will be holding a free “clear-out” this Saturday.
The cupboard will be emptied out after this weekend in preparation for a thorough cleaning of the area, according to James McAuliffe.
He said all items at the cupboard are free, and after this weekend, the cupboard, which will reopen in January, will only offer free clothing — adults and children. He said that household goods will no longer be available.
The cupboard is open to all, but is targeted for people and families in need. It is located in the back of the church’s sanctuary. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition to clothing and the remaining household goods, McAuliffe said there will be lots of Christmas decorations available.
The Community Cupboard had closed during the coronavirus pandemic and only recently reopened last month.