WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden named Sarah Waring to a major state leadership role on Wednesday.
She’ll take on the position of state director of rural development in Vermont and New Hampshire, a title under the umbrella of the United States Department of Agriculture.
Waring replaces Acting State Director Cheryl Ducharme, of whom she speaks highly.
“Right now, it still feels a little unreal,” said Waring. “But I’m thrilled to get my feet on the ground in the next few weeks, and I am grateful to the staff at USDA Regional Development who have held all this work for this entire year without an appointed state director — particularly the interim State Director, Cheryl Ducharme, who also runs Rural Development Business Programs.”
Waring, a native Vermonter, recently worked as Vice President for Grants and Community Investments at the Vermont Community Foundation.
“I’ve been advancing our work to help close the opportunity gap for Vermont’s most vulnerable,” Waring said. And she’ll take that mindset with her into her new role. “What I’ve seen over the years makes me believe that communities must chart their own path for success, and they must do it collectively. And I believe that USDA RD is one of Vermont and New Hampshire’s best partners in helping to build that collective success.”
Her entire professional background has led to this point.
“I’ve spent much of my professional career working on community development issues in rural areas. All the organizations I’ve worked for before this have in some crucial way supported community development, working landscapes, planning and economic development – because these are elements of how to make our rural communities resilient,” Waring explained.
Waring has served in the Rocky Mountain West, on the Vermont Council of Rural Development, Farm and Wilderness Foundation and the Sonoran Institute. She helmed a justice-minded food nonprofit, too.
She has big plans, but also expressed a willingness to learn — and she intends to stay connected with the needs of rural communities.
“For me, it’ll be vitally important to learn the people, the programs and the priorities within the USDA Rural Development,” said Waring.
She was impressed with the department’s leadership under Sec. Vilsack, and she believes in the line of work.
“Whether its housing, business development, community facilities or energy and infrastructure – these are the things our rural towns need right now. But I know that our communities are overwhelmed right now, responding to the influx of resources that are available,” said Waring.
And she knows that the whole process will involve a lot of dialogue. She sees herself as a sort of liaison between the department and the people it serves.
“It’s going to be really important for me to be a good translator and communicator externally, as I get to meet people on the ground and community leaders,” she said.