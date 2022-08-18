BRATTLEBORO — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont has issued an urgent call to action to find 60 Bigs in 60 Days, urging adults in Windham County to volunteer their time and become a Big to one of over 100 children currently ready and waiting for a mentor. Mentoring is seen as a fun, flexible and powerful way to make a difference in one’s community by providing guidance and support to young people, igniting their potential for a bright future.
Mentoring is an evidence-based method of prevention that keeps kids engaged, builds resilience, and helps to mitigate the negative effects of trauma. Youth “Littles” are between the ages of 6 and 17. Mentor “Bigs” are of all ages, from college students to retirees. The one-to-one “matches” meet two to four times a month and establish connections through simple activities and outings. Community-based and school-based options are available.
“Adults often feel uncertain of their ability to mentor a youth and how they can fit mentoring into their schedule,” says Kimberley Diemond, executive director of the Vermont-based nonprofit. “However, this volunteer opportunity is flexible for people with busy schedules, and some employers grant paid time off during the work day while employees volunteer. You can participate in activities that you already spend time on and share that time with a young person.”
BBBSVT provides training and ongoing support from professional staff who pair each volunteer Big with a compatible Little who is just right for them. There is a particular need for male volunteers and volunteers who are Black, Indigenous and people of color to best fit the requests of youth who are waiting. Couples and families are also encouraged to apply.
Evidence shows that youth matched in a Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program are 46 percent less likely to use illegal substances, 27 percent less likely to use alcohol, and 52 percent less likely to skip school. Littles also show improved self-esteem and feel that they matter within their communities.
Anyone who is interested in getting involved with the 60 Bigs in 60 Days call to action may contact Diemond at kimberley@bbbsvt.org or 802-689-0092. More information can also be found at www.bbbsvt.org.