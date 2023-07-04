BRATTLEBORO — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont notes that for some parents, the end of school signifies worries about child care and the scramble to find suitable enrichment activities for their school-aged children.
Currently, there are 150 children on the BBBS-VT waiting list.
Summer is when the need for the programs at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont becomes the most critical. Those thinking about becoming a mentor to a youth in Vermont are needed most now. Mentoring is a one-hour-per-week commitment that greatly rewards both parties.
The waiting list consists of children with seeing and hearing impairments, Autism, mental health issues and kids needing an adult companion to help navigate their world.
Many children in Vermont do not have the opportunity to attend summer camp. But all children in Vermont want to swim, hike and be outdoors when the weather turns warm. An adult mentor allows these kids to experience a proper childhood.
To become a mentor, send an email to info@bbbsvt.org or call 802-689-0092.