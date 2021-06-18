BRATTLEBORO — Cyclists of all abilities can register for the 12th annual Going the Distance Bike Ride fundraiser happening on September 18. This event benefits all free and subsidized programming at the Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro.
Going the Distance is a ride, not a race. Participants can choose from 40, 60 or 100-mile rides, fully supported with rest stops, delicious foods, and support vans. All routes begin at the Club in Brattleboro, then travel through scenic areas of Vermont and Massachusetts along the picturesque Connecticut River Valley. Rest areas provide a hearty lunch from the Marina Restaurant. At the finish line, bikers are greeted with a celebratory meal and drinks at the Club. The popular century ride is fully supported and loops from Brattleboro to Northampton, Mass. If you need the flexibility of a virtual ride, join that way, too!
The Brattleboro Boys & Girls Club has provided crucial in-person programming for youth throughout the COVID shutdown and has a robust offering of summer camps for all ages. All money raised will support unique aspects of its programming including indoor skatepark, professional performance space, computer lab and outdoor after school program at Retreat Farm. Board Chair Lisa Ford said, “Board members and staff remain committed to serving youth suffering from a year in isolation. This fundraising event typically raises $50,000 and this year we need it to raise more.”
Riders and teams are asked to join the event’s fundraising page and help solicit sponsors for their ride. Each cyclist sets their own fundraising goal. Top fundraisers will receive a specially designed bike jersey. For more information regarding registration, sponsorship or donations, contact Renee Woliver at 802-254-5990 or email gtd2021@bgcbrattleboro.org.