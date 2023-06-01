BELLOWS FALLS — Bill Murphy has been selected as the Bellows Falls Union High School Alumni Association's 2023 Grand Marshall for this year's annual Alumni Parade.
Murphy has been an educator, recreation director, coach and journalist in Vermont and throughout New England since the early 1970s. He is still actively working as both a sportswriter and radio sportscaster to this day, which covers an employment period of 59 years.
Murphy's main occupation throughout his career was as an educator. He lived in Bellows Falls for the first 52 years of his life and presently lives in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
He began his education career as a teacher of a variety of subjects at Westminster Center School, working under the tutelage of John Porter. Following 15 enjoyable years in Westminster, he ventured into administration, being named teaching principal at Grafton Elementary School. Ten years later, he moved to the assistant principal's position at the Bellows Falls Middle School for seven years, and then completed his educational career as the assistant principal at Hartford High School for eight years, retiring on June 30, 2010.
In addition to his educational experience, Murphy's interest in recreation and athletics led to a number of jobs in those fields. He became the recreation director for the town of Rockingham in 1970 after his junior year in college and served in that capacity for 18 of the next 32 years. He actually was hired in that position three times and was successful for a variety of programs that attracted record summer participation at the Bellows Falls Playgrounds. The position expanded from its original summer plus a few special events to the entire year during his tenure.
His coaching days actually began when he was in college when he started a 10-year period of coaching the Moose in the Bellows Falls Junior League, a period in which Bellows Falls won the only state title in the league's history in 1973, finishing seventh in the Eastern Regionals. He also coached the Jets in Pee Wee Football and spent a dozen years with the Westminster fifth and sixth-grade basketball teams.
He eventually became the varsity basketball coach at Bellows Falls Union High School, where his teams advanced to five of the school's eleven Final Four appearances in the past 65 years and won the Terriers only two state championships (1993 and 2000) in the history of the sport at the school. He concluded his coaching career with a five-year stint at Vermont Academy, where the 2008-2009 team was the first Wildcat team in 45 years to qualify for the New England Tournament.
He began his sports media days as a writer for the long-gone Times Reporter and has toiled for the Brattleboro Reformer, the Eagle Times, the Baseball Bulletin, the Sports Journal and the Vermont Journal/Shopper over the years while at times freelancing for papers such as the Valley News, Manchester Union Leader, Springfield Union and the Boston Globe.
His days in radio began in the late '70s when he was the sports director at WCFR and later held the same position at WBFL. He eventually worked for Vox Radio for stations throughout New England, 1510 the Zone in Boston, WARL in Providence and for the last almost three decades for radio stations owned by Great Eastern Radio.
In his spare time, he refereed basketball throughout the area for a dozen years and was a baseball umpire at all levels for two decades before a bout with cancer ended those days in 1994. Two sports achievements he is very proud of were creating and running the Connecticut River Valley Baseball League from 1968 through 1983 and the creation of the Fall Mountain Invitational Baseball Tournament (both ventures were for 9-12-year-olds), which ran under his tutelage from 1967-1984 and included athletes from up and down the Connecticut River Valley from Keene to Lebanon and Hartford.
The Bellows Falls Chamber of Commerce named Bill Murphy their Person of the Year in 1999; he served for years as an executive member of the local Community Alliance, served as co-president of the Vermont State Basketball Coaches and was the basketball scheduler for both the Southern Vermont and Marble Valley League from 1981 to 1997.
Bill Murphy is said to be full of Purple Terrier pride and an amazing asset to the community.