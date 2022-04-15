Inn business guru recognized with Stafford Smith Award

Bill Oates looks at the Stafford Smith Award that he received in 2019 for his impact on the hospitality industry.

 Reformer file photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — There will be a celebration of the life of Bill Oates on Monday, April 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the River Garden Marketplace, 157 Main Street.

Oates, a Brattleboro resident for nearly 50 years, died last November. He founded the Good Life, a natural food store, and was a founding member of The Common Ground restaurant. He was a co-owner with his wife, Heide Bredfeldt (Hiler), of Inn Partners, a consulting firm, and received a lifetime achievement award for his impact on the hospitality industry in 2019.

All are welcome to join in the April 25 celebration, which will include music, food and refreshments.