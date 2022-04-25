BRATTLEBORO — There will be a celebration of the life of Bill Oates today from 2 to 5 p.m. at the River Garden Marketplace, 157 Main Street.
Oates, a Brattleboro resident for nearly 50 years, died last November. He founded the Good Life, a natural food store, and was a founding member of The Common Ground restaurant. He was a co-owner with his wife, Heide Bredfeldt (Hiler), of Inn Partners, a consulting firm, and received a lifetime achievement award for his impact on the hospitality industry in 2019.
All are welcome to join in the celebration, which will include music, food and refreshments.