LONDONDERRY — The Collaborative, a nonprofit community based substance abuse prevention coalition, is helping communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting local food cupboards with a Food Security Bingo challenge.
The Food Security Bingo challenge began June 1 and will last throughout the month of June. The Food Security Bingo card can be found on The Collaborative’s Facebook page along with instructions on how to partake. Participants who complete the challenge will receive a free water bottle and the satisfaction of not only learning about their local food cupboard but also the fulfillment of community involvement. Participants are required to complete at least five activities from the bingo card in order to receive their reward.
The number of people facing acute food insecurity could double by the end of 2021 due to job losses, according to the Collaborative. At the same time, farmers face depressed prices for their unsold farm produce, which leads to a reduced ability to finance food production in the next season.
Submit a picture of your bingo card to Devon and Gabrielle at Devon@thecollaborative.us or Vista@thecollaborative.us. If you are unable to access the internet then feel free to mail in your five crossed out activities from the bingo card to The Collaborative’s office at 91 VT-11, Londonderry, VT 05148.
Since 1999, The Collaborative has served Bennington County, Western Windham and Southern Windsor counties. Its direct service area includes 18 towns encompassing the Northshire and mountain towns and nine schools focusing on promoting healthy communities and substance free youth through education, programming, environmental strategies and policy development.