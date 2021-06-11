Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — Lindy Smalt Gould and William Orlando Burke Gould announce the birth of a daughter, Skyler Egret Burke Gould, born May 24, 2021 at Greenwich Hospital in Greenwich N.Y. She weighed 6 lbs.10 oz. at birth. Grandparents are state Rep. Mollie S. Burke and Peter Gould, of Brattleboro; Ruth Smalt of Siesta Key, Fla,; and Robert Smalt of Spring Hill, Tenn. Great-grandparent is Ann Herron of Rye, N.Y.