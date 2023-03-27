PUTNEY — The Landmark College Academic Speaker Series concludes for the spring 2023 semester with Dr. Cary Supalo at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, in the Brooks M. O’Brien Auditorium, located in the Lewis Academic Building.
Supalo’s talk, entitled “Becoming a Blind Chemist: An Autoethnographic Perspective,” will discuss the sociological and technological barriers that he encountered on his journey to receiving a doctorate in chemistry. His ability to leverage both resources and networks to assist him in making technologies work more synergistically has resulted in more access for researchers who are blind. Supalo will share his multi-faceted approach to learning how to perform fundamental problem-solving in a scientific context which opened the door to the opportunity to become a contributor to the field of chemistry.
This event is free and open to the public. For additional information or questions about venue accessibility, contact Lynne Shea at lshea@landmark.edu. Driving directions, a campus map, and more information about the Landmark College Academic Speaker Series are available at www.landmark.edu.
Supalo’s talk is cosponsored through a grant from the National Science Foundation’s Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program.
Videos of previous speaker presentations are made possible by Brattleboro Community Television and can be found at www.landmark.edu/speakerseries.