RUTLAND — A year ago, many things in the world paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the need for blood never stopped. Today blood donations are just as essential, and the American Red Cross urges individuals who are healthy to make an appointment to donate blood.
March is Red Cross Month, and the Red Cross is celebrating blood, platelet and plasma donors for stepping up to meet the constant need for blood amid the pandemic. In thanks for being a vital part of the organization’s lifesaving mission, all who come to give March 15-26 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Marlboro
March 16: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., former Marlboro College Dining Hall, 2582 South Road
Bellows Falls
March 18: noon to 6 p.m., United Church of Bellows Falls, 8 School Street
Brattleboro
March 27: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Winston Prouty Center, Thomas Hall, 209 Austine Drive