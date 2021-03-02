MARLBORO — The Marlboro Alliance and Degrees of Freedom program are partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive in the Dining Hall on the former Marlboro College campus (2582 South Road) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16. Register to donate blood at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=DOF
While nothing is completely without risk, the Red Cross continues to take the highest standards of safety and infection control precautions to ensure that, during the pandemic, blood donation sites are safe, including physical distancing throughout the donation process, temperature screening, and intensified disinfecting procedures.
We hope to see you at the blood drive! For more information, help registering, or if you have any questions, email jkohn@degreesoffreedom.org or francie.marbury@gmail.com, or call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.