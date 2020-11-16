The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to band together to give blood or platelets and help ensure a stable blood supply for patients this holiday season.
The traditional slump in blood donations between Thanksgiving and New Year’s comes as the blood supply already faces challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic. Required medical treatments and emergencies don’t pause for the holidays or a widespread coronavirus outbreak.
Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood drives in the Windham County area are as follows:
Bellows Falls: Thursday, Nov. 19, from noon to 6 p.m. at United Church of Bellows Falls, 8 School Street.
Brattleboro: Saturday, Nov. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Winston Prouty Center — Thomas Hall, 209 Austine Drive.
Marlboro: Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 1 to 5 pm. in the Dining Hall on the former Marlboro College campus, 2582 South Road. The Marlboro Alliance, the Marlboro Volunteer Fire Company, and the Degrees of Freedom program are partnering with the American Red Cross to host this blood drive. Register to donate blood at redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=DOF. For more information, help registering, or if you have any questions, email jkohn@degreesoffreedom.org or francie.marbury@gmail.com or call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROS (1-800-733-2767).