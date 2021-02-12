MARLBORO -- The Marlboro Alliance and Degrees of Freedom program are partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive in the Dining Hall on the former Marlboro College campus, 2582 South Road, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. Register at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=DOF.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Red Cross says it is more desperate than ever for blood to meet critical patient needs as thousands of blood drives have been canceled. The Red Cross says it takes the highest standards of safety and infection control precautions to ensure that blood donation sites are safe, including social distancing throughout the donation process, temperature screening, and intensified disinfecting procedures. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration have also all issued statements encouraging blood donation for those who are healthy.
For more information, help registering, or if you have any questions email jkohn@degreesoffreedom.org or francie.marbury@gmail.com or call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROS (1-800-733-2767).