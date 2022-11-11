WESTMINSTER — The family of Grady Oliver Evans will host a memorial blood drive on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Bellows Falls Union High School, 406 High School Road.
Grady was born fighting on Nov. 15, 2018. He was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a congenital heart defect that results in only one functional ventricle. His first open heart surgery was at one-day old, and he was on life support for four days. In his six months of life, Grady had two more heart surgeries, countless other procedures and numerous blood transfusions.
"Grady inspired us in so many ways. Since blood donation played such a big part in his life, we wanted to keep his memory alive by hosting this blood drive," said his mother, Janice Nowers.
Maximize your blood donation to help more patients. If you are an eligible type O, B-negative or A-negative donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.
Call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter "Grady" to schedule an appointment.