WHITINGHAM — Jacksonville Community Church will be holding its annual Spaghetti Supper during the Blueberry Fest at the Municipal Center in Jacksonville on July 30, between 5 and 7 p.m. Reservations are required for seating or takeout and can be made online at ml@myfairpoint.net or by phone at 802-368-2205 or 802-368-2020. Tickets can also be purchased at the First Stop in Jacksonville, Whitingham Library, Wilmington Laundromat, or Jan Herzig.
Donations are $12 for adults and $5 for children between 5 and 12 years old. Children under 5 will be free.
Dinner includes spaghetti with marinara sauce or meat sauce, bread, salad, beverage and a blueberry dessert.
The Municipal Center is located on Rt 100 across from the Jacksonville Post Office.