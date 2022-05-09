BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) and Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center (BEEC) will present “Night Skies & Stories,” a free stargazing and storytelling event, on Saturday, May 14, at 8 p.m. The rain date for this event is Sunday, May 15. Space is limited. Register at brattleboromuseum.org or 802-257-0124 x101.
Participants will meet at BEEC to view the night sky through telescopes, hear a short talk about the night sky, listen to storyteller Michael Caduto, and share their own stories about the moon and stars. Attendees should bring a blanket or a folding chair and be prepared for a short hike to a viewing hill at BEEC.
This event is presented in connection with “Big Bang Votive,” an art installation at BMAC created by Yvette Molina in collaboration with students and teachers at the Windham Regional Career Center and oral historians at the Vermont Folklife Center. Molina gathers stories from people about what sparks delight or inspires love in their lives. Each person chooses a symbol to represent their story, which Molina renders in egg tempera paint, set against a starry blue field. The exhibit is on view at BMAC through June 12.
“‘Big Bang Votive’ has a simple thesis: The act of sharing stories that focus upon love and delight will in fact create a world more rich with love and delight,” Molina said. “The point is not to turn away from the myriad and very real challenges facing humanity but to recognize that love and connection are the necessary ways through those challenges.”
Prior to “Night Skies and Stories,” BMAC will host a celebration of spring exhibits, free and open to all, on Saturday, May 14, at 5 p.m. in the museum’s galleries and under a tent on the front lawn.