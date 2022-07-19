BRATTLEBORO — Four newly-minted graduates of the BMH/CCV College to Career Medical Assisting Program were honored in a hybrid gathering held in Brattleboro Memorial Hospital’s Brew Barry Conference Center on Monday, June 13.
Speaking via Zoom, Joyce Judy, president of the Community College of Vermont said, “I am always incredibly humbled by what our graduates can do. And now as you go out into your (paid) practices, you’re launching careers in health care and careers in health care open up amazing opportunities.”
Three of the four graduates were on hand to receive certificates and also learn where they will be working among BMH’s many outpatient practices.
Monique Carson learned she will be joining Maplewood Family Practice. Dawn Cutter will start her career at Putney Family Healthcare and India Martin will become a staff member at Four Seasons OBGYN and Midwifery. Heather Wisell, who was unable to attend the gathering, will begin her new career supporting all BMH Medical Group practices.
The College to Career Medical Assistant Program was launched in 2016 as a collaborative effort between BMH and CCV. The goal of the 15-week accelerated program was to develop a workforce pipeline to BMH while giving students a chance to launch careers in health care that could take them in a variety on directions.
“Today is not the destination,” said Christopher Dougherty, president and chief executive officer of BMH, who spoke via Zoom. “It’s really the start of a period of growth and evolution for each of you, and as you move forward I urge you to cheer each other along as you continue your journey.”