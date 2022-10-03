BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Memorial Hospital announced the appointment of Jennifer Griffey, who will serve as chief financial officer beginning on Aug 15, 2022.
Griffey is a seasoned professional with more than 15 years of combined experience in the field of healthcare finance. She has held various positions, including controller and CFO, and has served as the assistant controller of a Medi-Cal Managed Care Organization in Scotts Valley, CA.
“We are very excited to have Jennifer joining the leadership team here at BMH. She brings substantial experience in working through value-based payment models and will make an invaluable contribution to us,” said Christopher Dougherty, president and chief executive officer. “Her expertise will help us navigate these unprecedented times of high inflation and workforce challenges, which pose a threat to the stability of the health care delivery system.”
Griffey comes to BMH from Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital of Bluffton, a 38-bed facility near Hilton Head, SC. Prior to that, she held CFO positions at Riverbend Community Mental Health Center in Concord, NH, and Calais Regional Hospital in Calais, ME.
“Although I’m a native of the San Francisco Bay Area, I’ve really found a home here in New England,” said Griffey. “I’m looking forward to living in the Brattleboro area and helping Brattleboro Memorial Hospital remain a vital and financially sound resource for the community.”
Griffey holds a bachelor’s degree in History from Brigham Young University, a Juris Doctor (JD) degree from Lincoln Law School in San Jose, CA, and a master’s degree in Accounting from Southern New Hampshire University.