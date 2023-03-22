BRATTLEBORO — Members of Brattleboro Memorial Hospital’s board of directors have unanimously voted to support efforts to fight climate change and strengthen hospital initiatives that promote the values of justice, equity, diversity and inclusion.
Stemming from these votes, BMH recently signed on to the Health Care Climate Action Pledge — a leadership pledge being made by hospitals; health centers; health, professional and academic organizations; and health systems from around the globe.
By signing the pledge, BMH agrees to take part in efforts to reduce its own climate footprint, prepare its infrastructure to withstand extreme weather events, respond effectively to potential changes in the spread of infectious diseases, and encourage policy, development, and investment strategies that move our society away from dependence on fossil fuels.
“The transition to a zero-emissions economy benefits both our climate and human health,” said Rhonda Calhoun, board chair. “We believe healthcare organizations have an obligation to reduce their climate footprint and take leadership roles in advocating for a healthy environment based on a foundation that promotes a more equitable economy.”
With climate change as a backdrop, BMH board members have also committed to championing the concepts of justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion in all actions and decisions made by the hospital.
“Climate change is one of the great public health challenges of our time. Minorities, along with the urban and rural poor, are the people most vulnerable to the scourge of rising greenhouse gasses,” said Christopher Dougherty, president and CEO. “An effective fight to protect our climate must also include efforts to promote justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion as human values that are commonly known and widely accepted.”
BMH board members have included their support for the hospital’s Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion committee in their pledge to advance a workplace culture that embraces these values. The committee’s mission is to promote acceptance, respect, and a welcoming environment for all people who either work at BMH or receive care there.