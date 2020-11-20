BRATTLEBORO -- The Annual Meeting of the Southern Vermont Health Services Corporation and its subsidiary, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital was held on October 30 via Zoom.
Stephen Phillips, partner at Philips, Dunn, Shriver & Carroll of Brattleboro and current chairperson of the BMH Board of Directors, opened the meeting by welcoming the more than 40 BMH Corporators as well as the Thompson Trustees.
Patty O’Donnell, past-chair of the BMH Board of Directors, introduced two newly elected officers of the Board: William Daley of Brattleboro, president/CEO of The Vermont Country Deli, as incoming Board chair and Rhonda Calhoun of Newfane was nominated for vice chair.
Special recognition was given to Donna McElligott for her years of dedicated service to the BMH Board of Directors.
CEO Steven R. Gordon and Chief Operating Officer Eilidh Pederson provided attendees with a summary of the hospital’s clinical, operational, and tactical responses to COVID-19.
Immediately following the meeting all Corporators and guests were invited to remain online for the virtual groundbreaking ceremony for the Ronald Read Pavilion.
Gina Pattison, director of development and marketing, provided a brief history of the life and legacy of Ronald Read, noting the lasting impact of his generous bequest and shared that the building will be dedicated in his name. Pattison also shared the background of the Thompson Trust and recognized the impact of the continued support by the Trustees which enabled a multitude of infrastructure and medical advancements in the local community; she said the surgical center will be dedicated as the “Thomas Thompson Trust Surgery Center.”
She closed by honoring the late Dr. Gregory Prah, chief of Anesthesia Services at BMH. Following his unexpected passing and to honor his commitment and compassion to staff and patients, the operating and recovery rooms will be named “The Greg Prah, MD Surgical Suite.”
BMH has provided healthcare services for over 115 years. A licensed, 61-bed, not-for-profit community hospital, it serves a rural population of about 55,000 people in 22 towns in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The medical staff includes board-certified providers, both primary care and many specialists, and its 600 employees enjoy the help of over 110 active volunteers.