BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Memorial Hospital announced that Brattleboro OB/GYN and Four Seasons Midwifery, a member of the BMH Medical Group, has changed its name to Four Seasons OB/GYN and Midwifery as of Monday, May 3. Four Seasons OB/GYN and Midwifery offers two practice locations in Brattleboro and Springfield, Vermont.
The new name reflects the practices desire to welcome patients from southern Vermont, southwestern New Hampshire, and northwestern Massachusetts. “Our name is changing to reflect the natural growth of our practice. While ‘Four Seasons’ has been officially part of our practice name for some time, we wanted to bring the inclusive phrase to the forefront of our title,” said Eilidh Pederson, chief operating officer. “Our team is dedicated to delivering the very best personalized obstetric and gynecologic care. This new name signals our commitment to providing care for patients in all seasons of life within our diverse geographic region.”
Four Seasons OB/GYN and Midwifery is a collaborative group of obstetrician-gynecologists and certified nurse-midwives who provide comprehensive care in partnership with patients. Specializing in reproductive health, obstetrics, and gynecology, the staff offers patients personalized attention with services ranging from advanced fertility treatments, pregnancy and birth care, contraception and STI screening, gender-affirming hormone and surgical care, full scope reproductive health services, and preventive health visits across the lifespan.
To learn more, visit bmhvt.org/obgyn. The practice is currently accepting new patients at both locations with same-week appointment availability. To make an appointment at either location, call 802-251-9965.