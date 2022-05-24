BRATTLEBORO — While the current shortage of infant formula has been a source of concern for families across the nation, providers at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital’s Birthing Center say the situation need not become a threat to the safety and well-being of new parents and their little ones.
“The State of Vermont and the federal government are working hard to help families affected by the baby formula shortage,” said Leah Nussbaum, perinatal supervisor and lactation consultant at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital’s Birthing Center. “And whether you’re expecting a newborn or already have a baby at home, there’s a lot of things you can do.”
Nussbaum advises people who are pregnant to have a breast pump on hand — or plan to get one when their child is born. All insurances will pay for a breast pump, and the staff at both Four Seasons OB/GYN & Midwifery and BMH’s Birthing Center can help obtain them.
Whether breast or chest feeding, be sure to connect with a skilled lactation support specialist, even before the baby arrives. People who are combination feeding should consider increasing the amount they are nursing during the shortage. An obstetrician or pediatrician can assist in finding lactation resources in the area if needed.
Parents who are formula feeding are warned not to water down store bought formula or to make their own formula at home.
For most babies, it’s fine to switch from one brand of milk-based or soy-based formula to another. And if a baby needs a special kind of formula, talk to a pediatrician.
To use human milk to supplement, the Vermont Donor Milk Center is waiving their requirement for a prescription for the first 40 ounces of milk dispensed to a family and are providing financial assistance for families who need it during the shortage.
Nussbaum also offers the following advice: Do not give a baby goat milk or plant-based milk instead of formula; do not give babies younger than six months old any water, tea or juice; only put what the baby will drink in the bottle to avoid waste.
Regardless of the current shortage, which is expected to be over in the next two to three months, only buy formula from legitimate and safe sources. Some online sellers will replace the labels or sell outdated formula.
The Vermont Department of Health has a web site with information and resources at healthvermont.gov/formula-shortage. Staff at your local Vermont Department of Health office can provide tips and advice. To find an office, visit healthvermont.gov/local.