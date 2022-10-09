BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, a medical practice of Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, welcomes Timothy Kelley, MD, to its team of orthopedic surgeons.
Dr. Kelley, a native of Methuen, Mass., received his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. He earned his medical degree from the University of Massachusetts Medical School College of Medicine, also in Worcester, and completed his residency training in that school’s department of Orthopedic Surgery.
In August of 2022, Kelley completed a fellowship in Sports Medicine at Taos Orthopedic Institute in Taos, N.M.
A fitness and outdoor enthusiast, Kelley’s expertise includes the diagnosis and treatment of conditions common to skiers, hikers, and other types of mountain athletes. His background includes work as a covering physician for the U.S. Women’s Ski Team in northern Italy.
Kelley is trained in the knee and shoulder arthroscopy, knee ligament reconstruction, meniscal repair, cartilage restoration of the knee and rotator cuff and labral repair. He also performs total joint replacement of the shoulder and performs robotic total joint arthroplasty of knees and hips as well. He has a particular interest in the treatment of sports injuries and injuries caused by overuse and traumatic events.
“For decades, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital has offered world-class orthopedic care right here in Brattleboro. Dr. Kelley is a wonderful addition to an already exceptional team of orthopedic surgeons here at BMH and helps as we journey to an Orthopaedic Center of Excellence designation,” said Chris Dougherty, the hospital's president and CEO. “He is such a great fit for our community, and we are thrilled to welcome him, his wife, and their daughter to southern Vermont.”
Kelley is a current member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, the American Orthopedic Society of Sports Medicine, and the American Medical Association.