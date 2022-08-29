BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Memorial Hospital announced that Elizabeth McLarney, MD, has earned board re-certification through 2029 from the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.
Dr. McLarney has also been re-certified by ABOS in the subspecialty of Sports Medicine.
Recipients of ABOS board certification and re-certification have demonstrated ongoing expertise in orthopedic surgery by participating in training and assessment beyond what is required of their peers. They voluntarily take part of a rigorous process of continual evaluation and enhancement of their medical knowledge, judgment, professionalism, clinical techniques, and communication skills.
“Elizabeth McLarney is an absolute treasure for our entire community. She is a trusted and well-respected physician who is passionate about caring for patients and committed to the practice of lifelong learning and providing the highest quality, most sophisticated, and compassionate care in her chosen field of orthopedics,” said Christopher J. Dougherty, BMH’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are so proud and fortunate to have her serving our community here as a member of BMH’s medical staff.”
Dr. McLarney is a graduate of Albany Medical College in Albany, N.Y. She completed both her residency requirements and internships at Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Conn.
McLarney is a former member of the military and an avid ice hockey player. She is approaching her 22nd year as a BMH Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine member. In addition to general orthopedics, McLarney’s sub-specialties include hand surgery, reconstructive surgery of the knees, shoulders, and hips, and sports medicine.