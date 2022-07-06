BRATTLEBORO — New England Donor Services, one of the region’s leading coordinators of tissue and organ donations, has recognized Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with its platinum designation in honor of the hospital’s participation in the 2022 national Let Life Bloom campaign.
The BMH effort was led by Jodi Stack, RN, the hospital’s chief operating and chief nursing Officer. “Organ and tissue transplants are modern medical miracles that in 2021 saved and improved the lives of more than 40,000 Americans,” said Stack. “But with 100,000 people currently waiting to receive a life-saving transplant, we need to continue to expand our donor base.”
BMH is one of approximately 1,700 hospitals and health care organizations across the nation working to expand the number of people registered as organ, eye and tissue donors. Let Life Bloom is a project of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Campaign.
“BMH is thrilled to participate in this important collaboration,” said Christopher Dougherty, president and chief executive officer. “While it’s wonderful to be recognized for our efforts, the true satisfaction comes in knowing that the lives of many more people will be saved and/or improved thanks to this campaign.”
According to NEDS, less than 10 percent of U.S. hospitals receive Let Life Bloom’s platinum designation, which is given in recognition of considerable efforts to raise public awareness about organ and tissue donation and to train and educate clinical staff about donation issues.
Vermonters have two easy ways to register as organ and tissue donors. One is to visit donatelifenewengland.org/register. Another is to register in person at an office of the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles. There is no charge to become an organ and tissue donor.