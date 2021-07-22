BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Memorial Hospital (BMH) announced that four new clinicians have joined the staff within primary and specialty care practices: Corina Tennant, MD will join Four Seasons OB/GYN & Midwifery; Ethan Buhl, DPM will join Brattleboro General Surgery; Emily Forbes-Mobus, MD will join Putney Family Healthcare; and Sarah Hill, PA-C will join BMH Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Tennant, Dr. Buhl, Dr. Forbes-Mobus, and physician assistant Hill to our BMH Medical Group practices,” said Dr. Jennifer Funaioli-Sheehan, medical director of the BMH Medical Group. “They are talented, experienced, and compassionate clinicians — our community will greatly benefit from their patient-centered focus and commitment to providing high quality care.”
Dr. Corina Tennant received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry from Wesleyan University and her medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. She completed her residency with the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. She joins Four Seasons OB/GYN & Midwifery most recently from the Christiana Care Health System in Wilmington, DE where she served as an attending physician with the health system and provided per diem gynecologic care for the Veterans Health Administration.
Dr. Ethan Buhl received his Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, in Government with a minor in Chemistry from St. Lawrence University and his doctorate degree in podiatric medicine from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine. He completed residencies in podiatric medicine and surgery as well as reconstructive rearfoot and ankle surgery with Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital in Binghamton, N.Y. He joins Brattleboro General Surgery most recently from Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Emily Forbes-Mobus received her Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, in Psychology with a minor in Biology from Bryn Mawr College and her medical degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine. She completed her residency in family medicine with the University of Vermont Medical Center. Additionally, she completed a fellowship with the Vermont Alzheimer’s Association. She joins Putney Family Healthcare most recently from the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Sarah Hill, PA-C received her Bachelor of Science in Biology and Master of Science degree from Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tenn. She comes to BMH Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine most recently from OrthoSouth in Germantown, Tenn. where she served as a physician assistant for orthopaedic surgery and specialized orthopaedic care.
Four Seasons OB/GYN & Midwifery is located on the first floor of the Gannett Building, 21 Belmont Avenue. The practice also offers a satellite location at 29 Ridgewood Road, Suite C, Springfield. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call 802-251-9965 or visit www.bmhvt.org/obgyn.
Brattleboro General Surgery is located on the second floor of the Medical Office Building, 19 Belmont Avenue. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call 802-251-8650 or visit www.bmhvt.org/gensurg.
Putney Family Healthcare is located at 79 Main Street, Putney. To learn more or to schedule a new patient appointment, call the Centralized Scheduling Department, 802-251-8777 or visit www.bmhvt.org/PFH.
BMH Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine is located on the first floor of the Richards Building, 17 Belmont Avenue. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call 802-251-8611 or visit www.bmhvt.org/ortho.